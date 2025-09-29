3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani sambo wrestler triumphs to win gold medal

Goygol, September 29, AZERTAC

Two more Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers have won medals at the 3rd CIS Games.

The gold was secured by Nihad Rahimov (64kg), who faced Russian Artem Kharisov in the final bout.

In the other final, Rustam Gasimzade (58kg) lost to the Russian athlete in the final, settling for a silver medal.

Earlier, Abdullatif Musayev (53kg) captured the country’s first gold medal, emerging victorious in the men’s 53 kg division after defeating Uzbekistan’s Gamzat Maksetbaev in the final.

The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together a total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.