5 killed in avalanche in Italian Alps

Five people were killed after an avalanche struck the Ortles area in Italy’s northern region of Alto Adige, one of highest and most remote parts of the mountain range on Saturday afternoon, authorities said on Sunday.

The avalanche hit while a group of German skiers was on the mountain, initially killing three people.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Sunday morning, leading to the discovery of two more bodies, raising the death toll to five.