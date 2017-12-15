    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    62% of TAP pipes in Greece and Albania backfilled

    15.12.2017 [23:54]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    “62% of the pipes needed to build the Albanian and Greek stretch of the TAP have been backfilled,” the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG company said in its Twitter account.

    “In Albania and Greece, 765 km line pipes welded and approximately 475 km back-filled,” the company added.

    The Trans Adriatic Pipeline will transport Caspian natural gas to Europe.

    Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

    The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

    Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3500-kilometre long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

    TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

    TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

    AZERTAG.AZ :62% of TAP pipes in Greece and Albania backfilled
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    TAP inaugurates renovated Dorilaiou Street in Serres
    06.12.2017 [21:31]
    TAP inaugurates renovated Dorilaiou Street in Serres
    6,000 people work for TAP
    03.12.2017 [12:47]
    6,000 people work for TAP
    TAP renovates Struma’s village schools in Roskovec, Albania
    21.11.2017 [16:49]
    TAP renovates Struma’s village schools in Roskovec, Albania
    TAP pipe deliveries complete to Albania, Greece and Italy
    17.10.2017 [20:03]
    TAP pipe deliveries complete to Albania, Greece and Italy
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [17:31]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.66
    14.12.2017 [11:11]
    Oil price on world markets
    13.12.2017 [21:36]
    OPEC oil production declined again in November
    13.12.2017 [17:26]
    World Bank Group will stop financing upstream oil and gas after 2019
    62% of TAP pipes in Greece and Albania backfilled 62% of TAP pipes in Greece and Albania backfilled 62% of TAP pipes in Greece and Albania backfilled