Date of Shamkir Chess 2018 announced

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

The date and participants of the Shamkir Chess 2018 international tournament commemorating Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Hashimov has been announced.

The tournament will be held in Shamkir from April 18-28.

The tournament is a 9/10-player round-robin with a total prize fund of €100,000 and €25,000 for first place.

The tournament’s participants include Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan), Vladimir Kramnik (Ryssia), Anish Giri (Neteherlands), Liren Ding (China), Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria), Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) and Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan).

Players receive 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, 60 minutes for the next 20 moves and then each player will be allotted 15 minutes for the rest of the game plus 30 seconds per move starting from move 61. A tie-break match will be played in case of a tie for first place.

Born in Baku in 1986, Vugar Hashimov was taught to play chess by his father at the age of six. He became Azerbaijan's champion three times: in 1995, 1996, 1998, and was also the four- time silver medalist of the European youth championship (1996-2000).

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007, and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009, providing the team with a decisive point in the final round.

He was also the European vice-champion in the national team in 2011 and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010-2011.