Liverpool topple Everton 2-0 in derby to pursue leaders Man City

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Liverpool took a 2-0 derby win over Everton on Sunday to keep chasing English Premier League leaders Manchester City, according to Anadolu Agency.

Home team Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson headed the ball at the far post to score the opener.

Belgian forward Divock Origi cemented the win at the Anfield Stadium, scoring a close-range header.

Derby winners, Liverpool are second on 79 points in 33 matches. The Reds are only a point behind Manchester City.

Since January, Jurgen Klopp's men have been unbeaten for 14 games in the Premier League.

Everton are in the relegation zone with 29 points.

Chelsea beat West Ham United 1-0 at London's Stamford Bridge, as the Blues' US star Christian Pulisic scored in the 90th minute.

In minute 86, West Ham United defender Craig Dawson pulled Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku while the Belgian forward had a one on one chance in the area.

Dawson was sent off for a professional foul.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho missed the penalty.

In the 90th minute, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso was on the left flank to send the ball to Pulisic, unmarked in the West Ham area.

Pulisic took a low left-footed shot to the bottom corner that beat West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Chelsea have 65 points to be third in the league.

Seventh-place West Ham United have 52 points after the away loss.