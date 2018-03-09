President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria.

The head of state noted that political relations between the two countries are developing successfully. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the long-term successful development of the bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields, including military sphere, adding Levan Izoria`s visit to Azerbaijan created a good opportunity for discussing cooperation prospects in this area.

Defense Minister Levan Izoria reiterated the Georgian people`s respect for the Azerbaijani President, and praised President Ilham Aliyev`s great contributions to the successful development of ties between the two countries. The Georgian minister said his country supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Touching upon Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation, Levan Izoria described it as an important factor in strengthening regional stability. He stressed successful joint military exercises of the three countries.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy successful interaction in economic, energy and transport areas, the head of state emphasized the importance of the global projects implemented by the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan backs the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.