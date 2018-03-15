President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian FM VIDEO

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

FM Mohammad Javad Zarif conveyed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani`s greetings to the head of state. He hailed the quadrilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish, and Georgian FMs held in Baku.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the activity of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission has yielded very good results, adding that important documents on economic cooperation will be signed in the near future.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the Baku meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia in terms of regional cooperation. The head of state praised the successful results of achieved by the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission.

They expressed their confidence that the forthcoming visit of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan will contribute to strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Hassan Rouhani`s greetings, and asked Mohammad Javad Zarif to extend his greetings to the Iranian President.