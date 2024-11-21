About 60 international students from 18 countries study at BHOS

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Thirty-five international students were admitted to the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR for the 2024/2025 academic year.

These students come from the Republic of Congo, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Iraq, and Yemen.

Of these, 31 will pursue a bachelor's degree, and 4 will pursue a master's degree. Nine students will study under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Program, 8 students under the “Memorandum of Understanding on Training between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Oil Company of the Republic of the Congo,” 6 students under an exchange program, and 12 students will study at their own expense.

Additionally, 20 more students are expected to enroll this year under dual diploma programs signed between BHOS, the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Technology, and the Bukhara Engineering-Technological Institute.

Currently, foreign students from 18 countries are studying at BHOS, making up 3.5% of the total student body.

A special mentoring program has been established at BHOS to support international students. As part of this program, mentors will assist international students with academic matters and help them integrate into the social environment.