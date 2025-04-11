ACWA Power to collaborate with BHOS

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR, met with representatives of ACWA Power in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by Suleyman Babayev, Contracts and Institutional Relations Manager, and Jeyhun Sultanov, Environmental and Social Affairs Manager of ACWA Power.

The sides discussed the company's experience in fostering a cooperative environment to support and advance the transition to a green economy. They agreed to sign a memorandum covering several areas of cooperation.