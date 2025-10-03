Aktürkoğlu brace earns Fenerbahçe 2-1 win over Nice in Europa League

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Fenerbahçe picked up their first points of the UEFA Europa League season after defeating French side OGC Nice 2-1 in Istanbul on Thursday thanks to a double by Kerem Aktürkoğlu, according to Daily Sabah.

The winger struck in the third minute when one-on-one with goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf. The 26-year-old doubled the lead midway through the first half with a deflected shot after sustained attacking pressure from the home side.

Nice pulled one back in the 37th minute after Kevin Carlos converted a penalty.

In the second half, Fenerbahçe lowered the tempo but retained control of possession, keeping the French side at bay to secure their first victory of this season's Europa League campaign.

Domenic Tedesco's side lost 3-1 away to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening week.