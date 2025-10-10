Allegri crowned September king in Serie A, Coach of the Month
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
Massimiliano Allegri is the best coach in Serie A for September 2025 in the 2025/26 season, according to One Football.
Lega Serie A has announced that the Milan coach is the Philadelphia Coach Of The Month for September: the Livorno native succeeds Davide Nicola, coach of Cremonese, who won the award in August.
The trophy will be presented before the Milan-Fiorentina match, scheduled for Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 8:45 PM at the “Giuseppe Meazza” stadium in Milan.
Under Allegri’s guidance, Milan secured three league victories—in matches against Bologna, Udinese, and Napoli—and a draw away at Juventus, at the Stadium, during September.
Additionally, the Rossoneri easily defeated Lecce 3-0 in the Coppa Italia round of 32, advancing to the round of 16.
