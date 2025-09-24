Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

On September 24, a parliamentary delegation led by Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, visited the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. The delegation toured the plenary session hall and subsequently visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where Ana Brnabić signed the guestbook. Following this, an extended meeting was held between Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Ana Brnabić.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the significant role of high-level and top-level reciprocal visits in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, which are considered friendly and strategic partners. She emphasized the importance of the meetings and visits between President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandar Vučić, as well as the documents signed during these exchanges.

Expressing satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations, Gafarova noted the mutual support and solidarity demonstrated within international organizations. She underscored the positive impact of reciprocal parliamentary visits on bilateral cooperation and highlighted the role of interparliamentary friendship groups. Gafarova also praised collaboration within international parliamentary organizations and discussed opportunities for establishing further cooperation between parliamentary committees.

Ana Brnabić congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress and achievements witnessed during her visit. She stated, “Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia, and we take pride in supporting each other.” Brnabić expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support on the issue of territorial integrity and emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country that protects its national interests and values, which Serbia highly appreciates.

The Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly highlighted the importance of economic relations between the two countries, particularly in the energy sector, noting that energy security is a critical component of national security. She thanked Azerbaijan for its support in this area.

During the conversation, Ana Brnabić reaffirmed her commitment, as Speaker, to further developing relations between the parliaments of both countries. The discussion also included an exchange of views on mutual experience-sharing between parliaments and other topics of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited the “Victory Corner” in the Milli Majlis foyer, dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War.