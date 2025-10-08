“Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH” conducts geotechnical studies for Momina Khatun Tomb

Nakhchivan, October 8, AZERTAC

A team from the “Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH” company has arrived in Nakhchivan to continue geotechnical studies for the restoration of the Momina Khatun Tomb, a unique monument of Azerbaijani national architecture.

The company will prepare a technical report summarizing the research results and recommendations to ensure the monument’s stability, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.