Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

Vienna, August 10, AZERTAC

Austria’s leading media outlets, including ORF, Die Presse, Kronenzeitung, and Kurier, have published reports highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According to the reports, Russia took responsibility for downing Azerbaijan’s passenger aircraft in December last year, with Vladimir Putin giving statement in this regard, claiming that the Russian side will do everything that is required in such tragic situations in terms of compensation for the incident, resulting in loss of life of 38 people.

The articles also highlighted the details of the crash of the AZAL passenger aircraft, which was en-route to Grozny, hit by the Russian air defense systems, and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent