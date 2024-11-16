Azerbaijan and Greece discuss cooperation in maritime transport

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Elmin Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Stefanos Gikas, Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece, who is in Baku to participate in COP29.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on potential cooperation between the two countries in areas such as maritime transport, green ports, and seafarers’ training.

Both sides agreed to continue expert-level negotiations to further develop relations in these fields.