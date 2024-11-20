Azerbaijan and Iran discuss military cooperation

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense visited Tehran to participate in the meeting of the Joint Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Within the visit the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, acting Chief of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply Major General Farid Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani.

The discussions centered on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the two states, with both sides exchanging views on key areas of mutual interest.

Following this meeting, the Joint Commission convened to engage in detailed discussions regarding the ongoing collaboration between the military institutions of Azerbaijan and Iran. The talks also focused on identifying new areas for cooperation and expanding the scope of future military-technical engagements.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the articles on the agreed cooperation areas.