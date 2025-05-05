Azerbaijan announces commentators for Eurovision 2025

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has announced its commentators for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Renowned singer, music producer, musician, and educator Elnara Khalilova, together with television and radio host Agha Nadirov, will provide live commentary during the broadcast of the contest.

The band “Mamagama” will represent Azerbaijan at the event, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on İctimai Television on May 13, 15, and 17, starting at 23:00. Azerbaijan is scheduled to perform 10th in the first semi-final.