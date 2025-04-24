Azerbaijan Army holds paramilitary cross championship

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

In accordance with the training plan for 2025, paramilitary cross championship in long-distance running was held among servicemen at the Garaheybat Training Center of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The championship commenced with commemorating the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs. Afterward, the conditions and rules of the competition were explained to the personnel.

According to the plan, competitions included 3000-meter running, small arms and grenade launcher firing.

During the competition, focused on increasing servicemen’s combat training level, the participants demonstrated high professionalism and successfully completed the assigned tasks.

At the end of the competition, distinguished servicemen and teams were awarded cups, honorary certificates and diplomas.