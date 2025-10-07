Azerbaijan delivers statement at UNESCO Executive Board’s 222nd session

Paris, October 6, AZERTAC

At the plenary meeting of the 222nd session of the UNESCO Executive Board held at the organization’s headquarters, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev, delivered Azerbaijan’s statement on behalf of the country.

The statement provided information on Azerbaijan’s active engagement during its four-year membership on the Executive Board and emphasized that the country will continue to participate actively within the UNESCO platform and contribute to the implementation of the organization’s mandate.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter and the UNESCO Constitution, Abdullayev underlined the importance of international solidarity and multilateral cooperation. In this context, he highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts toward peace, security, and regional cooperation, as well as the steps taken to advance the peace process with Armenia. Elman Abdullayev also noted the historic meeting held on August 8, 2025, in Washington between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia, and the initialing of the peace agreement text.

Speaking about Azerbaijan–UNESCO cooperation, the Permanent Representative underscored the significance of projects implemented in the areas of quality education, scientific innovation and artificial intelligence, enhancing the role of women and youth in science, and promoting intercultural dialogue through the “Baku Process.” He also stressed the necessity of joint efforts within UNESCO to combat all forms and manifestations of racism.

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO reaffirmed that Azerbaijan, remaining committed to UNESCO’s values, will resolutely continue its efforts to strengthen international peace and cooperation.