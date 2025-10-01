Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
Viorel Gutu, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the Baku Climate Action Week, has met with Rashad Ismayilov, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The meeting focused on current areas of collaboration between the Ministry and FAO in environmental protection, as well as prospects for future cooperation.
