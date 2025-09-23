Azerbaijan, Laos discuss expanding legislative and parliamentary ties

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Saysana Khotfouthone, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office of Laos, who was visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the international conference in Baku on “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Highlighting the importance of the international conference, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis noted that it would contribute to the exchange of advanced practices in prosecution work and help identify common challenges.

They noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Laos are developing successfully in various fields. The political parties of both countries — the New Azerbaijan Party and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party — cooperate closely within the framework of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties.

The sides exchanged views on parliamentary relations and highlighted the positive role of cooperation between legislative bodies in strengthening ties between the two countries. They also emphasized collaboration within international parliamentary organizations, noting that their parliaments cooperate through important platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the international conference for prosecution bodies, Khotfouthone emphasized the significance of the event and expressed confidence that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the prosecution offices of friendly countries.

During the meeting, the Lao delegation conveyed congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and shared views on further enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as collaboration in economic, logistics, and other sectors.