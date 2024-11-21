Azerbaijan Naval Special Forces participate in “SAT-SAS-2024” exercise

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

According to the training plan for 2024, the “SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise is being held in Türkiye with the underwater offence and underwater defense units of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the joint exercises at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris, Türkiye, the Naval Special Forces fulfilled the tasks of capturing target ships with high professionalism.

In the following days of the exercise, according to the plan, both countries’ Special Forces Units will accomplish tasks on working out land and sea combat tactics, rappelling from helicopters, capturing conditional coastal areas, searching and destroying unexploded ordnance and sea mines.

The joint exercise will last until November 29.