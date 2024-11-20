Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore new prospects of military cooperation

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is currently on a working visit to Pakistan to participate in the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024), the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of his visit, First Deputy Minister of Defense Karim Valiyev met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The discussions focused on the current state of military relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which are founded on strong, fraternal ties, and explored new avenues for further cooperation. Both sides highlighted that the strategic partnership is in progress.

The sides emphasized the significance of such dialogues in deepening bilateral relations and exchanged views on various issues of common interest.