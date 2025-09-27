Azerbaijan secures first medals at 3rd CIS Games

Gabala, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has claimed its first medals at the 3rd CIS Games, hosted across the country, with a strong performance in table tennis team competitions held at the Gabala Sports Complex.

In the finals, Azerbaijan’s boys’ and girls’ teams faced tough competition against Russia. Despite valiant efforts, both teams fell to Russia with a score of 0:2, earning well-deserved silver medals. The Russian teams secured the gold in both categories.

The table tennis events marked the start of Azerbaijan’s medal tally, showcasing the skill and determination of the nation’s athletes. Individual competitions are set to begin today, promising more opportunities for Azerbaijan to shine on the international stage.

The CIS Games, featuring 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will continue with a vibrant opening ceremony scheduled for September 28 and a closing ceremony on October 8 at the Ganja City Stadium.