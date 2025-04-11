Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University expands collaboration with Spanish universities

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) hosted Friday a meeting with representatives of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Azerbaijan, the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE), and the University of Jaén.

Welcoming the guests, ASOIU Rector Associate Professor Rufat Azizov provided an overview of the university’s history, academic programs, international collaborations, and dual degree initiatives. Emphasizing the importance of potential academic partnerships with Spanish universities, Rector Rufat Azizov expressed ASOIU’s interest in launching joint scientific research projects, facilitating student and faculty exchanges, mobility programs, and capacity-building opportunities for academic staff.

The visiting delegation expressed their satisfaction with the visit to ASOIU and spoke about the planned bilateral memorandum between the Ministries of Education of Azerbaijan and Spain, as well as the potential areas for academic collaboration.

During the meeting, it was also noted that the Spanish Embassy would support the simplification and acceleration of visa procedures for future exchange programs. The importance of developing long-term joint scientific relations and research-oriented projects was also underscored.

At the conclusion of the visit, the guests toured ASOIU’s History Museum, where they viewed exhibits related to the history of oil and the university’s legacy.