Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Automechanika Baku will make its debut from 3–5 March 2027 at the Baku Expo Center. The exhibition will be organised by Tajsir Expo, an international exhibition organiser, in cooperation with Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH (Germany) and with the official support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation. The project is also supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

According to Farid Mammadov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, the automotive sector in Azerbaijan is not merely about vehicles — it embodies technology, professionalism, and culture. “We take pride in the fact that one of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands, Automechanika, is now coming to Baku — a city where innovation meets tradition, and technical excellence blends with hospitality.

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation fully supports the organisation of this exhibition, as it will create a unique platform for knowledge exchange, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the promotion of road safety and sustainable development principles.

As a Federation, we will take an active role in the exhibition’s programme through training sessions, technical seminars, and joint initiatives aimed at enhancing professional standards. At the same time, this exhibition will make an important contribution to the development of motorsport and engineering potential in our country,” Farid Mammadov stressed.

The organisation of Automechanika Baku represents an important milestone for Azerbaijan’s fast-growing automotive sector. With around 1.74 million registered vehicles, the country’s car market is expanding rapidly, supported by government investments in transport and logistics infrastructure, including the development of road networks, vehicle fleets, and transport corridors. Between January and August 2025, car imports to Azerbaijan rose by 26.4% compared with the same period in 2024 – a clear indicator of rising demand and a flourishing automotive ecosystem.

By hosting this major international event, Azerbaijan will strengthen its position as a strategic hub for the automotive and mobility industries in the Caucasus region. The exhibition will provide a dynamic platform for international manufacturers, distributors, and local specialists to showcase innovations and solutions in automotive parts, components, accessories, electronics, diagnostics, repair, tyres, batteries, and car care.

A key advantage of Azerbaijan is its geographical location, connecting Central Asia, Turkey, Iran, and Russia, while serving as an essential transit link on the New Silk Road, offering direct access to European markets. This makes Baku an ideal venue for a high-level international event uniting global and regional players.

The Automechanika brand, created by Messe Frankfurt, is globally recognised as the world’s leading network for the automotive aftermarket. It is successfully held in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Indonesia, China, and other countries. It is a remarkable milestone that the series will now expand to Baku, reflecting Azerbaijan’s growing role as a regional business and innovation centre.

The Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, which officially supports the organisation of Automechanika Baku 2027, emphasises the importance of this event for the country’s automotive community.