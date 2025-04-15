Azerbaijan, Venezuela explore prospects for cooperation in tourism education

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Azerbaijan Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran visited Tuesday the Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University (ATMU).

Rector Ilham Madatov highlighted the prospects for bolstering cooperation between the two countries in tourism education.

The sides underscored the importance of steps undertaken to develop academic and cultural relations between Venezuela and Azerbaijan, discussing the student and faculty exchanges, bilateral academic initiatives, the organization of joint seminars and conferences, as well as prospects for cooperation in sustainable tourism.

Ambassador Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran hailed the initiatives and international experience of ATMU, expressing his optimism that new opportunities would emerge for enhancing relations between Venezuela and Azerbaijan in the fields of education and culture.