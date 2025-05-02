Azerbaijani and Georgian Institutes of Geography ink memorandum of cooperation
Baku, May 2, AZERTAC
The Institute of Geography named after academician Hasan Aliyev of Azerbaijan and the Vakhushti Bagrationi Institute of Geography of Georgia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of scientific research, technology and education.
The document was inked by Associate Professor Zaur Imrani, Acting Director General of Azerbaijan’s Institute of Geography, and Nana Bolashvili, Director of the Vakhushti Bagrationi Institute of Geography of Georgia.
The document aims to strengthen partnership based on common interests, enhance the areas and avenues of cooperation, share experiences to boost the quality and depth of scientific research, and organize joint conferences.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
International “President Cup 2025” regatta concludes in Mingachevir
- 02.05.2025 [21:58]
International Carpet Forum in Baku gathers experts from 11 countries
- 02.05.2025 [21:19]
Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player
- 02.05.2025 [19:41]
Turkic states’ meeting in TRNC to achieve new momentum: Official
- 02.05.2025 [19:05]
Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum
- 02.05.2025 [18:39]
Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025
- 02.05.2025 [17:45]
US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says
- 02.05.2025 [17:18]
Azerbaijani, Turkish military seamen hold joint practical sessions
- 02.05.2025 [16:44]
Manchester United, Spurs keep their European dreams alive with 1st-leg wins
- 02.05.2025 [16:38]
Baku hosts International Carpet Forum
- 02.05.2025 [16:34]
® Nar supports training sessions for students
- 02.05.2025 [16:34]
Dier to leave Bayern after rejecting new deal
- 02.05.2025 [16:28]
QAZAQ AIR launches new international route from Astana to Samarkand
- 02.05.2025 [16:23]
S. Korean ex-PM Han declares presidential bid, pledges constitutional reform
- 02.05.2025 [15:38]
China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts
- 02.05.2025 [15:18]
Kazakhstan mulls using military cargo aircraft for commercial purposes
- 02.05.2025 [15:11]
Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony
- 02.05.2025 [15:03]
Olympiacos books Final Four ticket with 84-86 Game 3 win over Real Madrid
- 02.05.2025 [14:52]
Bulgarians win 19 medals on day two of European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships
- 02.05.2025 [14:38]
Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"
- 02.05.2025 [13:54]
AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform
- 02.05.2025 [13:36]
Azerbaijani rower claims gold at President Cup 2025
- 02.05.2025 [13:20]
Experiment sheds new light on the origins of consciousness
- 02.05.2025 [12:36]
Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64
- 02.05.2025 [11:53]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 02.05.2025 [11:26]
Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli
- 02.05.2025 [11:05]
Heart disease deaths worldwide linked to chemical widely used in plastics
- 02.05.2025 [10:59]
Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation
- 02.05.2025 [10:52]
Global study investigates whether humans flourish with age
- 02.05.2025 [10:38]
Mongolia to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety
- 02.05.2025 [10:16]
Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit
- 02.05.2025 [08:22]
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home
- 01.05.2025 [22:34]
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award presented at ADA University
- 01.05.2025 [20:54]
Azerbaijani rowers claim five more medals at President Cup 2025
- 01.05.2025 [20:45]
Baku hosts inauguration of 2025 RG European Cup
- 01.05.2025 [20:16]
Italian parliamentarians visit Aghdam, Khankendi and Shusha
- 01.05.2025 [20:06]
Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established
- 01.05.2025 [19:45]
Apple must pay Optis $502 million lump sum in UK patent dispute, court rules
- 01.05.2025 [19:24]
® Nar supported training sessions for students
- 01.05.2025 [18:09]
Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program
- 01.05.2025 [18:04]
EBRD, ELICA sign grant agreement for Egypt–Greece electricity project
- 01.05.2025 [17:40]
India and Pakistan already sweltering in ‘new normal’ heatwave conditions
- 01.05.2025 [17:40]
Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London
- 01.05.2025 [17:20]
Italian parliamentarians visit Shusha city
- 01.05.2025 [17:04]
ANAMA: 6,365 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past month
- 01.05.2025 [16:57]
BHOS hosts 3rd Business Forum
- 01.05.2025 [16:56]
Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded
- 01.05.2025 [16:32]
Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Istanbul Junior European Cup 2025
- 01.05.2025 [16:31]
® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner
- 01.05.2025 [16:16]
Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit
- 01.05.2025 [15:41]
One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day
- 01.05.2025 [15:07]
2,398 Azerbaijani nationals work for bp
- 01.05.2025 [14:39]
Poor getting poorer in Germany, report shows
- 01.05.2025 [14:30]
BTC carried nearly 600 million tonnes of crude oil
- 01.05.2025 [14:10]
bp: First gas production from West Chirag platform expected in late 2025
- 01.05.2025 [13:16]
NATO mobile training team conducts course in Baku
- 01.05.2025 [13:00]
Bulgarian Trade Unions to Mark International Workers’ Day
- 01.05.2025 [12:22]
Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete at U17 Victory Cup in Türkiye
- 01.05.2025 [12:17]
New record! 6 rockets launch in less than 24 hours
- 01.05.2025 [11:39]