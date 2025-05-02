Azerbaijani and Georgian Institutes of Geography ink memorandum of cooperation

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The Institute of Geography named after academician Hasan Aliyev of Azerbaijan and the Vakhushti Bagrationi Institute of Geography of Georgia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of scientific research, technology and education.

The document was inked by Associate Professor Zaur Imrani, Acting Director General of Azerbaijan’s Institute of Geography, and Nana Bolashvili, Director of the Vakhushti Bagrationi Institute of Geography of Georgia.

The document aims to strengthen partnership based on common interests, enhance the areas and avenues of cooperation, share experiences to boost the quality and depth of scientific research, and organize joint conferences.