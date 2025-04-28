Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 6th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ministerial Meeting on Tourism and the 8th Meeting of the High-Level Experts Group on Tourism, in Erzurum, Türkiye.

Addressing 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, highlighted the enhanced cooperation with the ECO in the field of tourism in the recent years, as well as the ECO events hosted by Azerbaijan.

Fuad Nagiyev informed about the upcoming tasks regarding the election of Shusha as the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026.

A video featuring the tourism potential of Shusha was also screened during the meeting.

As part of the visit, Fuad Nagiyev also met with Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye.

The meeting saw discussions on boosting relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of tourism. The sides highlighted the need to increase the flights between the two countries and enhance cooperation in this area for boosting mutual tourist exchange.

Fuad Nagiyev invited Mehmet Nuri Ersoy to participate in the 71st meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe to be held under auspices of Azerbaijan in Baku from 4 to 6 June.