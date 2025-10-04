Azerbaijani figure skater breaks Olympic record

Ganja, October 4, AZERTAC

Junior figure skater Arina Kalugina, who represents Azerbaijan in international competitions, achieved a new milestone, breaking the last Olympic record.

She outperformed in the "Quadruple Salchow jump" by scoring a personal best of 2.91 points during her performance at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenger series 2025, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Kalugina surpassed the Japanese athlete Mao Shimada, who last set a record with her successful performance in the free skate.

Arina Kalugina won the bronze medal in the total score with 167.24 points among 20 athletes representing 13 countries.