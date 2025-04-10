Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned European champion

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili has won a gold medal at the European Championships held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Competing in the 125kg weight class, Meshvildishvili triumphed in the final with a hard-fought victory over Georgian wrestler Solomon Manashvili.

In addition, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92kg) secured a silver medal, while Aghanazar Novruzov (74kg) claimed bronze at the championships.