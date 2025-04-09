Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

On April 9, Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chair of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, and visiting the country Farzaneh Sadegh, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Co-chair of the Commission from Iran, inspected the Baku International Sea Trade Port, accompanied by the delegates from both countries.

The co-chairs were informed about the Baku Port, as well as briefed on the port's history, infrastructure, and capabilities, including ongoing construction work under the second phase to increase the annual cargo handling capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons.

It was noted that upon completion of the second phase, the expansion of the Baku port will further enhance its strategic importance as a transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.

Later, a tour was conducted to the main cargo terminal, Ro-Ro and ferry terminals, as well as the sorting station.