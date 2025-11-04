Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Paris World Championships Veterans 2025
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judoka Gurban Mammadli secured a bronze medal at Paris World Championships Veterans 2025.
The athlete, who took to the tatami in +100 kg weight category, defeated Italian Pavel Gurghis.
Azerbaijan’s hopes are pinned on 34 athletes.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza
- 03.11.2025 [20:23]
French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche
- 03.11.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi
- 03.11.2025 [20:04]
Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan
- 03.11.2025 [19:30]
Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye
- 03.11.2025 [19:08]
Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo
- 03.11.2025 [18:34]
“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration
- 03.11.2025 [18:25]
Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit
- 03.11.2025 [18:02]
Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan
- 03.11.2025 [17:58]
Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist
- 03.11.2025 [17:21]
When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku
- 03.11.2025 [17:20]
Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors
- 03.11.2025 [17:20]
UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor
- 03.11.2025 [17:10]
10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan
- 03.11.2025 [17:00]
ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month
- 03.11.2025 [16:50]
Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025
- 03.11.2025 [16:50]
Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts
- 03.11.2025 [16:45]
® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids
- 03.11.2025 [16:44]
Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation
- 03.11.2025 [16:42]
President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar
- 03.11.2025 [16:42]
Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi
- 03.11.2025 [16:27]
New model of biometric passports launches in Kyrgyzstan
- 03.11.2025 [15:47]
Iranian ambassador visits Nakhchivan
- 03.11.2025 [15:47]
Woman found dead in mountains in northeastern Japan, bear attack suspected
- 03.11.2025 [15:30]
Haiti declares three days mourning after Hurricane Melissa kills 30
- 03.11.2025 [15:04]
Brazil opens three weeks of COP30-linked climate events
- 03.11.2025 [14:20]