Azerbaijani kickboxers shine at European Championship in Italy

Azerbaijani kickboxers delivered a powerful performance at the WAKO European Championship in Jesolo Lido, Italy, securing a remarkable 21 medals.

The young athletes brought home an impressive haul of 5 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals, earning them a solid 14th place in the overall medal standings.

The event, running from September 12-21, saw the national team compete against 41 countries.

Azerbaijani referee Sabina Giyasova, a republican and international official, was awarded an International "A" category, and her exceptional skills were recognized with the title of "Best Female Ring Referee" of the competition.