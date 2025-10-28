Azerbaijani oil price falls to $67
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.81, or 1.19%, to settle at $67.03 per barrel on Tuesday.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest reached $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica
- 27.10.2025 [20:50]
IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships
- 27.10.2025 [20:17]
OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts
- 27.10.2025 [20:09]
® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!
- 27.10.2025 [19:28]
UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan
- 27.10.2025 [18:41]
Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul
- 27.10.2025 [18:00]
National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [17:49]
Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center
- 27.10.2025 [17:36]
Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run
- 27.10.2025 [16:58]
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference
- 27.10.2025 [16:42]
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims
- 27.10.2025 [16:40]
Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague
- 27.10.2025 [16:39]
“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi
- 27.10.2025 [16:11]
® New CEO appointed to Nar
- 27.10.2025 [16:02]
TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [14:30]
Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project
- 27.10.2025 [14:15]
ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week
- 27.10.2025 [14:03]
bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian
- 27.10.2025 [13:59]
SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application
- 27.10.2025 [13:28]
India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years
- 27.10.2025 [13:24]
6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara
- 27.10.2025 [13:23]
Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit
- 27.10.2025 [13:23]
China and US reach basic consensus
- 27.10.2025 [12:34]
Reaves has career night as Lakers beat Kings without Luka, 127-120
- 27.10.2025 [12:16]
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican
- 27.10.2025 [12:12]
Azerbaijan joins World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Riyadh
- 27.10.2025 [11:27]
Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku
- 27.10.2025 [11:24]
Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica
- 27.10.2025 [11:15]
Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas
- 27.10.2025 [11:14]
Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur
- 27.10.2025 [11:10]
Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone
- 27.10.2025 [11:04]
® 2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku
- 27.10.2025 [11:00]
Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park
- 27.10.2025 [10:55]
National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park
- 27.10.2025 [10:51]
Gold price drops to $4,095 on world market
- 27.10.2025 [10:50]
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion
- 27.10.2025 [10:48]
10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan
- 27.10.2025 [10:48]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 27.10.2025 [10:34]
Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds
- 27.10.2025 [10:25]
Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara
- 26.10.2025 [21:51]
Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany
- 26.10.2025 [15:47]