Azerbaijani Para swimmer wins silver medal at World Championships
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei has grabbed a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.
Salei secured the medal after timing 24.27 in the men’s 50m freestyle event.
He has been crowned a world champion in the men’s 100m backstroke event, as well as won bronze medal in the butterfly stroke in the same distance.
