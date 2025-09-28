Azerbaijani swimmer wins bronze medal at CIS Games

Ganja, September 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmer Mehri Abdurrahmanli claimed a bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time.

Competing at the Ganja Sports Palace, Abdurrahmanli secured the medal in the 100-meter butterfly event.

Another Azerbaijani swimmer, Anastasia Gnussina, finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle race.