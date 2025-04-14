Azerbaijani swimmers shine with 17 medals in 32nd Annual Grand Prix Ostrava

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmers delivered an outstanding performance at the 32nd Annual Grand Prix held in the city of Ostrava, Czech Republic, securing a total of seventeen medals.

Azerbaijan recorded a haul of two gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals after three days of competition.

Notable contributions came from Ramil Valizade (1 gold, 2 silvers), Suleyman Ismayilzade (1 gold, 2 silvers), Abdurrahman Rustamov (2 silvers, 1 bronze), Fatima Alkaramova (2 silvers, 1 bronze), and Ogtay Huseynov and Said Hamidov (each with 3 bronzes).

The competition brought together about 350 athletes from five countries, including the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, France, Poland, and Slovenia.

The tournament is a qualifying event for the World Aquatics Championships 2025, set for July-August in Singapore.