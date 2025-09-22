Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters claim three medals in Polish tournament

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters excelled at the Polish Open 2025, securing a total of three medals.

Minaya Akbarova stood atop the podium, winning the gold medal in the woman’s 46 weight class.

Gashim Magomedov and Javad Aghayev earned bronzes in the men’s 63kg and 80kg categories, respectively.