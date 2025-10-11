Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Middle East

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

On October 11, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The discussion focused on the current situation in the Middle East, as well as the issues arising from the Gaza agreement. The Azerbaijani FM praised Türkiye’s successful mediation efforts in this crucial agreement.

The ministers also addressed other bilateral and regional matters of shared concern.