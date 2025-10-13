Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center in Rome hosts LUISS Political Science Students

Rome, October 13, AZERTAC

A meeting with students from the Political Sciences Association of LUISS Guido Carli University was held at the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan in Rome.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan’s history, its regional role, foreign policy priorities, ongoing energy and transport projects, and the country’s bilateral relations with Italy. Following the presentation, the ambassador responded to students’ questions.

The students toured the Cultural Center and received books about Azerbaijan.

The LUISS Political Sciences Association, established in 1995, engages students in political life and maintains active contacts with the Italian Parliament.

Nihad Budagov

Special correspondent