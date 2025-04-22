Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirbek Mambetaliev in Bishkek.

Minister Mirbek Mambetaliev hailed the development of cultural relations between the two brotherly countries. He expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support in the excellent organization of the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Baku last April.

Minister Adil Karimli described the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the joint groundbreaking ceremony of the Khidirli village secondary school in the liberated Aghdam district in April of last year as another manifestation of the two countries’ friendship and fraternity. He noted that the construction of the school which is underway, is a very valuable gift from Kyrgyzstan to the people of Azerbaijan.

The parties also praised the development of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within cooperation organizations of the Turkic world - TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the International Turkic Academy, as well as in a bilateral format.

The Minister described the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Azerbaijan in 2024 and the recent demonstration of the "Dada Gorgud" play by the Toktobolot Abdumomunov National Academic Drama Theater of Kyrgyzstan in Baku as very significant cultural events.

Minister Adil Karimli expressed Azerbaijan’s interest in further expanding relations between theaters, libraries and in cinematography.

Minister Mirbek Mambetaliev said that they will make continuous efforts to develop cooperation in all areas of culture.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the meeting, the ministers signed a plan of practical measures for the development of cooperation in the sphere of culture between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2026.