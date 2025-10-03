Azerbaijan’s NOC officials attend 45th EOC Seminar and Olympic Solidarity Forum

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) officials are attending the 45th Seminar of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and Olympic Solidarity Forum, which is taking place on October 3-4 in Malta.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azer Aliyev, NOC Secretary General, and Anar Baghirov, International Relations Director at NOC.

The Forum marks a particularly significant moment for the European Olympic Movement. This special edition is held this year in conjunction with Olympic Solidarity, underlining a shared commitment to strengthening sport and athletes’ development through strategic support programmes. The event brought together National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from across Europe for discussions on the key challenges facing the Olympic Movement.

The first day of the forum started with an official opening ceremony, which was addressed by Julian Pace Bonello, President of Maltese Olympic Committee; Spyros Capralos, President of the European Olympic Committees; Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation of Malta; and Glenn Micallef, Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport.

The forum included meetings of the EOC Executive Committee, meetings with commission chairs, joint working sessions, the "Best European Young Athlete of the Year" award ceremony, and seminars on the EOC and Olympic solidarity.

The event provides a unique opportunity for European NOCs to connect, reflect, and grow—ensuring they are empowered to lead, to support their athletes effectively, and to promote the principles and values of Olympism and sport.