Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting hailed the comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, noting that the active dialogue and joint efforts of the two countries’ presidents are key factors ensuring this progress.

The importance of the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, held in Baku, was emphasized.

The meeting explored prospects for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic, industrial, agrarian, humanitarian, and other sectors.