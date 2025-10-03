The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

Azerbaijan’s prospects reviewed in QS World University Rankings

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, met with Sergei Khristoliubov, Regional Director of the QS Quacquarelli Symonds ranking agency.

The meeting, attended by representatives of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, focused on Azerbaijan’s overall performance in the QS World University Rankings.

The session included an analysis of various indicators related to Azerbaijani universities and a discussion of their future prospects.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss cooperation in science and education
  • 30.09.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss cooperation in science and education

Baku State University, China’s Huawei Technologies sign memorandum of understanding
  • 30.09.2025 [15:55]

Baku State University, China’s Huawei Technologies sign memorandum of understanding

Azerbaijan and China explore prospects for educational cooperation
  • 30.09.2025 [12:02]

Azerbaijan and China explore prospects for educational cooperation

Baku State University, School of George Washington University sign protocol of intent
  • 26.09.2025 [18:49]

Baku State University, School of George Washington University sign protocol of intent

Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies
  • 26.09.2025 [14:20]

Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies

Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University
  • 26.09.2025 [12:23]

Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University

Education Development Fund and Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Association sign Memorandum of Cooperation
  • 25.09.2025 [19:17]

Education Development Fund and Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Association sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Baku State University
  • 25.09.2025 [18:08]

Delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Baku State University

THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions
  • 25.09.2025 [18:01]

THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions

Nigar Arpadarai: As climate change will impact every sector, young people must demonstrate increased flexibility

  • [17:37]

Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani

  • [17:11]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts take bronze in synchronized trampoline

  • [16:53]

Sustainability Careers Fair organized within Baku Climate Action Week

  • [16:52]

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke abdicates in favour of son

  • [16:45]

OTS Secretary General: We are confident in further enhancement of our cooperation in the coming period

  • [16:39]

Azerbaijani gymnasts win CIS Games bronze in synchronized trampoline program

  • [16:12]

Azerbaijani athlete wins epee fencing bronze at CIS Games

  • [16:06]

SOCAR and Uniper host 9th Coordination Committee meeting

  • [16:00]

International conference on Caspian Sea organized at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

  • [15:54]

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We proudly celebrate 16th anniversary of signing of Nakhchivan Agreement

  • [15:28]

The number of international students increases in Uzbekistan

  • [15:07]

Israel MFA: No aid was found onboard the Flotilla

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on statistics

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan wins another gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • [14:38]

11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit wraps up

  • [14:32]

Azerbaijan participates in Administrative Board Meeting of Union of Turkish World Municipalities

  • [14:18]

Yamato University makes presentation about Azerbaijan

  • [14:14]

Armenian FM: Railway construction with Azerbaijan could take at least two years

  • [14:04]

Rogue planet gains 6 billion tonnes per second in record growth spurt

  • [13:27]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector expected to reach 70% of Azerbaijan’s economy

  • [13:02]

Baku hosts meeting of International Civil Defence Organization

  • [13:01]

Azerbaijan’s prospects reviewed in QS World University Rankings

  • [12:51]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance hosts meeting with UK delegation

  • [12:40]

Aktürkoğlu brace earns Fenerbahçe 2-1 win over Nice in Europa League

  • [12:37]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [12:33]

Hungary buys gas from France's Engie

  • [12:27]

Azerbaijani delegation of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries visits South Korea

  • [12:23]

Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced

  • [12:04]

President of Azerbaijan highly values exchange of views with Iraqi counterpart in New York

  • [11:56]

State of emergency declared in Tsarevo Municipality, Southeastern Bulgaria due to heavy rainfall

  • [11:50]

President Ilham Aliyev: The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction

  • [11:43]

Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us

  • [11:40]

To His Excellency Mr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

  • [11:19]

To His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea

  • [11:18]

To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • [11:17]

Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia to cooperate in halal industry

  • [11:11]

Foreign kids in Japan out of school rises above 1,000 in 2024 survey

  • [11:11]

Trial of Armenian citizens accused of multiple crimes to continue next week

  • [10:56]

Study finds fibre-optic cables could detect geohazards early

  • [10:55]

Abu Dhabi Chamber expands international presence with two agreements in USA

  • [10:53]

Series of exhibitions on Azerbaijan’s mine problem held in Europe for the first time through NGOs

  • [10:52]

Most effective digital interventions to stop smoking identified

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [09:46]
Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final

  • 02.10.2025 [20:26]

® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!

  • 02.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

  • 02.10.2025 [19:11]

SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer

  • 02.10.2025 [19:10]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program

  • 02.10.2025 [18:31]

Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North

  • 02.10.2025 [17:53]

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • 02.10.2025 [17:26]

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU

  • 02.10.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

  • 02.10.2025 [16:50]

Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda

  • 02.10.2025 [16:40]

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples

  • 02.10.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara

  • 02.10.2025 [16:38]

Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph

  • 02.10.2025 [16:31]

Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police

  • 02.10.2025 [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana

  • 02.10.2025 [16:12]

Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B

  • 02.10.2025 [16:09]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant

  • 02.10.2025 [15:37]

To His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:20]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi

  • 02.10.2025 [15:13]

Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:12]

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage

  • 02.10.2025 [15:00]

Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [14:57]

Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72

  • 02.10.2025 [14:56]

Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week

  • 02.10.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum

  • 02.10.2025 [14:34]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

Baku Dialogue highlights enduring strength of Azerbaijan–UK relations

  • 02.10.2025 [13:44]

Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses

  • 02.10.2025 [13:43]

Speaker of Spanish parliament informed about peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 02.10.2025 [13:41]

Brain shape changes could offer early warning signs of dementia

  • 02.10.2025 [13:31]

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

  • 02.10.2025 [13:28]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the core principles Azerbaijan also shares

  • 02.10.2025 [13:18]

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

  • 02.10.2025 [13:04]

Media representatives visit Shusha and Khankendi as part of 3rd CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [12:51]

Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [12:47]
Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan

  • 02.10.2025 [12:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

  • 02.10.2025 [12:08]

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

  • 02.10.2025 [12:05]

‘Hot debates about hot topics’, a strength not a weakness, says UNGA80 president

  • 02.10.2025 [11:44]

Life-size rock art points the way to oldest human inhabitants of Saudi Arabia — and the desert oases they used

  • 02.10.2025 [11:40]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents

  • 02.10.2025 [11:39]