Azerbaijan’s prospects reviewed in QS World University Rankings

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, met with Sergei Khristoliubov, Regional Director of the QS Quacquarelli Symonds ranking agency.

The meeting, attended by representatives of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, focused on Azerbaijan’s overall performance in the QS World University Rankings.

The session included an analysis of various indicators related to Azerbaijani universities and a discussion of their future prospects.