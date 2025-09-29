Azerbaijan’s sambo team concludes 3rd CIS Games with eight medals
Goygol, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s sambo team delivered a powerhouse performance at the 3rd CIS Games, securing an impressive haul of eight medals as the competition wrapped up for them on Monday.
The team secured two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.
The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together a total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.
