Azerbaijan’s University of Languages, Türkiye’s Marmara University explore cooperation

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 30, a delegation from the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) led by Rector Kamal Abdulla paid a visit to Türkiye’s Marmara University.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding scientific cooperation between Marmara University and AUL.

Rector of Marmara University, Professor Mehmet Emin, expressed his pleasure at hosting a conference dedicated to AUL Rector, Academician Kamal Abdulla, and highly appreciated the significance of this event.

The discussions also focused on conducting joint scientific research, academic exchanges, and bilateral collaboration in internationally ranked journals. The sides exchanged views on participation in the upcoming international conference “Artificial Intelligence and the Humanities,” to be hosted by AUL on November 21.

Professor Mehmet Emin noted that the scientific and literary works of Academician Kamal Abdulla, a prominent intellectual of the Turkic world, are widely studied and highly valued at universities across Türkiye.

The meeting concluded with discussions on the future development of scientific and cultural cooperation between AUL and Marmara University.