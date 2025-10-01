Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

A roundtable on the theme “Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Aligning Strategy, Investment, and Policy” was held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2025).”

The event brought together Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture, Viorel Gutu, Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia and Assistant Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), representatives from agricultural companies and associations, as well as experts.

In his remarks, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said that climate change profoundly affects all aspects of life, while creating both challenges and opportunities. He underlined that adaptation strategies must be combined with measures to build on emerging opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov emphasized that climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a socio and economic challenge, particularly impacting agriculture. He stressed the need for digitalization across all agricultural sectors to mitigate climate risks and use water and soil resources efficiently. The minister said that Azerbaijan is taking consistent measures to modernize agriculture, promote digital farming, support rural development, and expand public assistance to the sector.

Viorel Gutu, FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, highlighted the importance of building sustainable agricultural systems in response to global challenges.

Other speakers at the event shared insights on expanding support tools for farmers, promoting entrepreneurship initiatives, improving financial accessibility, and attracting investment to agriculture.