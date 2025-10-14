Baku hosts conference on “Venezuela, Latin America and Caribbean – Zone of Peace”
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
Organized by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Azerbaijan, a conference titled “Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean – Zone of Peace” was held in Baku.
Speaking at the event, Venezuelan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Christopher Martínez highlighted the economic and social challenges his country has faced in recent years, as well as the reforms that have been implemented.
Venezuela is rebuilding its economic model in the face of various challenges, taking steps to ensure social welfare and the efficient use of national resources.
In his remarks, the ambassador emphasized the importance of maintaining regional stability and cooperation, highlighting the significance of recognizing Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.
The conference also underlined that the numerous elections held in the country and the reforms carried out at the local community level contribute to strengthening democratic governance.
