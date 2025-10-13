Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

On October 13, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk in Baku.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani–Russian economic cooperation across various sectors.

Referring to official figures, the sides noted that trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 10 percent in 2024 and has maintained positive momentum this year. Mutual trade grew by 13.5 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $3.35 billion in the first eight months of 2025.

It was also highlighted that cargo transportation along the North–South International Transport Corridor has increased by 8.3 percent so far this year.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of joint projects and discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of investment, industry, transportation, transit, energy, customs, and other areas.